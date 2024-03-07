Engineer Amirul Haque Bhuiyan Takes Charge as BWDB Director General

Engineer Muhammad Amirul Haque Bhuiyan has officially assumed his new role as the Director General of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) on Thursday, marking a significant advancement in his illustrious career. Before his elevation, Bhuiyan served as the Additional Director General (Western Region) of the BWDB, according to a recent press release.

With a solid educational background, Bhuiyan graduated with a BSc degree in civil engineering from the then BIT, Rajshahi (now Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology) in 1987. His journey with the BWDB began in 1992 when he joined as an assistant engineer. Over the years, Bhuiyan has contributed to various critical projects, including the Teesta Barrage Project and numerous river bank conservation initiatives, showcasing his dedication and expertise in water resource management.

Noteworthy Contributions and International Exposure

Throughout his career, Bhuiyan has been involved with the Hydrology, Processing and Flood Forecasting Circle, among other departments within the BWDB, playing a pivotal role in addressing Bangladesh's water-related challenges. His work has not only been confined within the national borders but has also taken him abroad to attend seminars and training sessions in countries like Italy, Germany, and India, enriching his knowledge and expertise in the field.

A Distinguished Professional Journey

Amirul Haque's professional journey is marked by dedication and excellence. Born in 1966 in Sirajganj, he has grown to become a respected figure in the engineering community, being a life fellow of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh. His appointment as the Director General of the BWDB is seen as a testament to his hard-earned reputation and the vast experience he brings to the table.

Looking Forward

As Engineer Amirul Haque Bhuiyan takes on his new responsibilities, the BWDB anticipates a period of enhanced efficiency and innovation under his leadership. His comprehensive understanding of Bangladesh's water issues, combined with his international exposure, positions him uniquely to steer the organization towards addressing the complex water management challenges faced by the country. Bhuiyan's leadership is expected to inspire a new era of development and progress for the BWDB and Bangladesh's water resource management efforts at large.