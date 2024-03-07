Empowering Women: Six Changemakers Awarded 'Nirbhaya' on International Women's Day

On International Women's Day 2024, six exceptional women were honored with the "Nirbhaya" award by The Daily Star and UNDP Bangladesh for their indomitable spirit and contributions to empowering women at the grassroots level. Among the awardees, Sheuly Khatun's journey from struggling to provide for her children to managing an ice cream factory stands out as a beacon of hope and resilience. These women have not only transformed their lives but also become pillars of strength and inspiration in their communities, embodying the essence of fearlessness and change.

From Adversity to Empowerment

Each awardee's story is a testament to overcoming significant challenges through determination and innovative thinking. Asma Begum has been recognized for her green initiatives, Nazma Akter Reshmi for her unique business venture in fish products, Nipu Tripura for mushroom cultivation, Poly Khatun for her work in water conservation, and Suraiya Khan for her entrepreneurial spirit in poultry farming. Their endeavors highlight the potential of women to lead change and support sustainable development in their communities.

Inspiring Words

At the award ceremony, UNDP's Stephen Lillard and The Daily Star's Mahfuz Anam praised the awardees for their courage and contribution to society. Lillard highlighted the inspirational nature of the Nirbhayas' stories, emphasizing the importance of empowering women and girls for a sustainable future. Anam underscored the significance of recognizing and respecting women's contributions, acknowledging the challenges they face and the strength they exhibit in overcoming them.

A Commitment to Change

The Nirbhaya award signifies a collective commitment towards recognizing and supporting women who are making a difference at the grassroots level. Sharmin Islam from the UNDP gender team noted the award's initiation during the pandemic as a means to acknowledge women's crucial roles in community awareness and development. The ceremony, moderated by Tanjim Ferdous from The Daily Star, not only celebrated the achievements of these six women but also set a precedent for future initiatives aimed at empowering women across Bangladesh.

The recognition of these six fearless women on International Women's Day serves as a powerful reminder of the role of women in leading positive societal change. Their stories of resilience, innovation, and leadership underscore the necessity of supporting and celebrating women's achievements as a step towards a more equitable and progressive society.