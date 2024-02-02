Elreen Ando and Filipino Weightlifting Team Set to Compete in Olympic Qualifiers

Elreen Ando and a team of Filipino weightlifters have touched down in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, set to compete in the Asian Weightlifting Federation Senior Championships and Paris Olympic qualifiers. The event, which runs from February 3 to 10, 2024, will pit some of Asia's strongest athletes against each other in a bid to secure spots in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Ando leads in the absence of Diaz-Naranjo and Macrohon

Leading the Filipino contingent in the 59-kilogram division is Elreen Ando, a bronze medalist at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games. Her leadership comes at a crucial time as Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo and top contender Kristel Macrohon have opted out of these qualifiers. Ando's strong performance in the past and her determination to secure a spot in the Paris Olympics put her in good stead.

The Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas Squad

The team representing the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) includes two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Vanessa Sarno, who will compete in the 71kg division. Athletes Rose Jean Ramos, Rosegie Ramos, and Lovely Inan will also represent the country in the 45kg, 49kg, and 49kg divisions respectively. Their participation and performance in these championships are critical for Filipino weightlifting on the global stage.

Ando's Olympic Dream

This competition could potentially mark Ando's second Olympic appearance, following her qualification for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 where she finished seventh. Her previous foray into Tashkent earned her a silver medal at the Asian Championships in 2020. This victory played a pivotal role in her qualification for the Tokyo Olympics. Ando's capabilities were also on full display during last year's SEA Games in Cambodia, where she broke records in the 59kg division.

In conclusion, the upcoming championships and qualifiers in Tashkent serve as a critical platform for Ando and her teammates to showcase their strength and secure their spots at the Paris Olympics. As the competition unfolds, the world will be watching to see if Ando can replicate her past successes and lead the Filipino team to new heights.