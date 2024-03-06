Eastern Bank Unveils Korea Business Desk to Boost Bangladesh-South Korea Trade, Launches Co-Brand Credit Card

In a significant move to bolster cross-border commerce, Eastern Bank has inaugurated a Korea Business Desk, aiming to streamline banking services for Korean enterprises and investors in Bangladesh. The launch, graced by the presence of Park Young-sik, the South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh, marks a pivotal step towards enhancing the bilateral trade relationship, which has recently surpassed the $3 billion threshold. This initiative coincides with the introduction of an EBL-KBCCI co-branded credit card, further cementing the growing economic ties between the two nations.

Strategic Expansion of Services

The new Korea Business Desk at Eastern Bank's headquarters in Gulshan is designed as a one-stop banking solution catering specifically to the needs of Korean companies, investors, and individual customers. This tailored approach not only simplifies the banking process for Korean entities in Bangladesh but also is a testament to Eastern Bank's commitment to facilitating international trade and investment. During the desk's inauguration, various dignitaries, including Mohsina Yasmin from Bangladesh Investment Development Authority and Samsoo Kim from Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, highlighted the importance of such platforms in fostering business growth and economic cooperation.

Enhancing Bilateral Trade Relations

The establishment of the Korea Business Desk comes at a time when Bangladesh and South Korea are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. With bilateral trade hitting a new high of over $3 billion in 2022, up 38.71% from the previous year, both countries are keen on expanding their economic partnership. The launch of the EBL-KBCCI co-brand credit card during the "Investment services by using OSS (One Stop Service)" seminar is another milestone, offering tailored financial services to Korean and Bangladeshi businesses alike. The seminar, hosted at the Sheraton Dhaka, provided a platform for discussing investment services and the role of one-stop banking in facilitating business operations.

Prospects and Future Collaborations

The Korea Business Desk is expected to play a crucial role in not only enhancing trade volumes but also in attracting Korean investments into Bangladesh. As both nations look forward to a future marked by economic cooperation and growth, initiatives like these lay the groundwork for a stronger bilateral relationship. The South Korean Ambassador's hope for Bangladesh's smooth transition post-LDC graduation, coupled with discussions on a possible bilateral Economic Partnership Agreement, underscore the strategic importance of this partnership. With the focus on sectors such as footwear, ICT, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture, the Korea Business Desk is poised to become a catalyst for new investment opportunities, driving forward the economic ties between Bangladesh and South Korea.