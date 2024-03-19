Dust from Long Thanh Airport Construction Blankets Expressway, Impacts Dong Nai Province

On Monday, Long Thanh District in Dong Nai Province experienced reduced visibility on a key expressway due to dust clouds emanating from the construction site of Long Thanh Airport. Spanning 5,000 hectares with a budget of VND336.63 trillion, this project aims to establish Vietnam's largest airport by next year, replacing Ho Chi Minh City's Tan Son Nhat. The construction, which includes one runway, a terminal, and ancillary facilities, has stirred concerns amongst local commuters and residents over air quality and traffic safety.

Impact on Daily Commute and Environment

Tran Van Phuong, a resident commuting daily through the affected area, reports significant visibility reduction, hindering traffic and raising safety concerns. The dust, prevalent from the dry season's onset, is worsened by sunny, windy March weather. The Vietnam Aviation Corporation (ACV) acknowledges the situation, attributing the dust to intense construction activities involving over 2,000 machines and 4,000 engineers aimed at meeting project timelines.

Community and Environmental Challenges

The Dong Nai Department of Natural Resources and Environment has found dust pollution levels to be three times above standard limits. Nearby residential areas and schools are enveloped in dust, affecting daily life and health. The community employs makeshift measures to mitigate dust invasion into homes and businesses, yet the persistent problem demands a more robust solution from the ACV and local authorities.

Regulatory Actions and Future Implications

In response to escalating complaints and environmental concerns, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment demanded immediate action from the ACV in March. Previous incidents of dust pollution during last year's dry season prompted a VND270 million fine against the ACV for inadequate dust control measures. As the project progresses, the need for effective environmental management becomes increasingly crucial to prevent further community impact and ensure the project's long-term sustainability.