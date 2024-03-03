Dongfeng EV Titans Unite: THE DIAMOND Auto Group and Legado Motors Forge Strategic Philippine Expansion

In a landmark move poised to redefine the electric vehicle (EV) landscape in the Philippines, THE DIAMOND Auto Group EV Corp. and Legado Motors, Inc. have forged a strategic alliance. This collaboration aims to streamline the distribution and after-sales service of Dongfeng's innovative new energy vehicles, enhancing customer experience across the nation.

Strategic Synergy for Enhanced Customer Experience

Under this groundbreaking memorandum of understanding, THE DIAMOND Auto Group and Legado Motors will consolidate their portfolios to bolster access to Dongfeng's cutting-edge commercial and passenger electric vehicles. This partnership is set to revolutionize the EV market in the Philippines by creating a unified network of 'Dongfeng Connected' dealerships. Locations including Alabang, Cainta, Bacoor, Pasig, San Fernando, Davao City, and Tarlac City will now offer an expanded selection of Dongfeng's electrified vehicles and dedicated after-sales services. This initiative underscores the companies' commitment to a unique support system amidst the Chinese brand's expanding presence in the region.

Commitment to Excellence in After-Sales Service

Highlighting the importance of after-sales support, Brennan Nathan Singson Lim, Deputy CEO of Legado Motors, Inc., emphasized the arrangement's focus on delivering a seamless ownership experience. At the recent MoU signing in Quezon City, Lim articulated the companies' dedication to establishing state-of-the-art service centers, employing expertly trained technicians, and providing swift and effective customer support. This comprehensive approach aims to ensure that customers enjoy unparalleled assistance throughout their vehicle ownership journey, setting a new standard for after-sales service in the EV industry.

Implications for the Philippine EV Market

This strategic alliance between THE DIAMOND Auto Group and Legado Motors signifies a major milestone in the Philippine EV market's evolution. By merging their strengths, the two companies not only enhance the accessibility of eco-friendly transportation options but also reinforce the infrastructure necessary for sustaining the growth of electric mobility in the region. As this collaboration unfolds, it is poised to catalyze further innovation and customer-centric initiatives in the Philippine EV sector, marking a significant step forward in the country's transition to sustainable transportation solutions.