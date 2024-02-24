Dipankar Dipon Sets Sights on Forgotten Heroes with 'Chhatri Sangha', a Cinematic Tribute to Bangladesh's Unsung Women Revolutionaries

In a world quick to celebrate the grand narratives of freedom and revolution, the quieter, equally fierce stories often go unheard. Enter Dipankar Dipon, a filmmaker with a penchant for the untold, who is gearing up to bring a lesser-known chapter of Bangladesh's fight against British colonial rule to the big screen. His upcoming film, 'Chhatri Sangha' (Student Union), is poised to shed light on the valiant women of Comilla, who, under the leadership of Profulla Nolini Brahma, formed an armed revolutionary group—a rarity in the Indian subcontinent's history of resistance. As production is set to commence post-Eid with a late-year theatrical release in sight, this project under Rajat Films promises a story of energy, suspense, and homage to the unsung heroines of independence.

A Revolution Rediscovered

The heart of 'Chhatri Sangha' beats with the story of these revolutionary women, who not only challenged the societal norms of their time but also stood up against the might of the British Empire. The narrative is enriched by the historical moment of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's visit to Comilla to meet with the group, adding layers to the film's exploration of independence. Dipon's venture is not just a film; it's a journey back to a time where the stakes were life and death, and where women, often relegated to the sidelines of history, were front and center in the battle for freedom.

Bringing the Past to Life

With a screenplay and dialogue penned by Sounavo Basu, 'Chhatri Sangha' is still in the casting phase, promising a selection of talents that will breathe life into this powerful story. The unveiling of the film's logo poster at the Nazrul Institute in Comilla, featuring the shadowy silhouettes of three women, has already set the tone for what is to come. This is not just a historical recount; it's an endeavor to reignite the flames of a nearly forgotten struggle and to inspire with the tales of those who fought, not just with words, but with actions.

A Legacy Reclaimed

As Dipon prepares for the shoot, post-Eid, his vision for 'Chhatri Sangha' is clear. This film aims to be more than a cinematic experience; it's an attempt to etch the names of Profulla Nolini Brahma and her comrades into the annals of history, not as footnotes, but as chapters of their own. Through the language of film, Dipon seeks to create a connection between the past and the present, urging us to remember and to honor the sacrifices made for the freedom we now enjoy. 'Chhatri Sangha' is not just a story of the past; it's a beacon for the future, illuminating the paths of courage, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of those who dare to challenge the status quo.