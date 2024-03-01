Dhaka University, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal Commemorate Historic Flag Hoisting Day

On a day steeped in history and national pride, Dhaka University and the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal are set to commemorate the pivotal moment in Bangladesh's journey towards independence - the first hoisting of the national flag in 1971. This significant event, which symbolizes the resilience and unity of the Bangladeshi people, will be celebrated with fervor and reverence, underscoring the enduring legacy of those who fought for the nation's freedom.

Advertisment

Historic Flag Hoisting: A Symbol of Defiance and Unity

March 2, 1971, remains a day etched in the collective memory of the Bangladeshi people. On this day, ASM Abdur Rob, alongside spirited students and political activists, hoisted the first national flag of Bangladesh at Dhaka University. This act of defiance against Pakistani rule not only galvanized the independence movement but also served as a beacon of hope and unity for the entire nation. The original flag, featuring a golden map of Bangladesh within a red circle set against a green backdrop, became a symbol of the struggle for independence, inspiring countless individuals to join the cause.

Commemorative Events and Discussions

Advertisment

Today, Dhaka University celebrates this historic event at Battala on its campus, while the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal is scheduled to hold a discussion at the National Press Club auditorium. Esteemed speakers, including Ganatantra Mancha leaders and Bangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member Abdul Mayeen Khan, will address the gathering. Chaired by Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal president ASM Abdur Rob, the discussion aims to reflect on the significance of the flag hoisting and its impact on Bangladesh's fight for independence.

Legacy of the National Flag

Following independence, the national flag underwent a modification, removing the map to adopt its current design. Despite this change, the essence and symbolism of the flag remain unchanged. It stands as a testament to the sacrifices made by countless individuals who fought for Bangladesh's freedom. The flag continues to inspire future generations, reminding them of the resilience, unity, and indomitable spirit of the Bangladeshi people.

As we commemorate this historic day, it is essential to remember the lessons of the past and the values that the national flag embodies. The events of March 2, 1971, and the ensuing struggle for independence highlight the importance of unity, resilience, and the unwavering pursuit of justice. As Bangladesh continues to forge its path forward, the legacy of those who fought for its freedom will forever be a guiding light.