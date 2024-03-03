Designs Registry in China Slashes Fees, Boosts IP Trading from March 2024

HONG KONG - In a strategic move to bolster intellectual property (IP) trading, the Designs Registry under the Intellectual Property Department (IPD) in the People's Republic of China has announced a significant reduction in fees for various design registration and post-registration services, effective from March 1, 2024. This initiative is part of a broader effort by the government to enhance the protection of IP rights and stimulate the development of creative industries.

Strategic Fee Reduction to Promote IP Trading

According to the official website of IPD, the fee reduction ranges from 10 percent to 70 percent. This measure aligns with the Chief Executive's 2023 Policy Address, outlining a multi-pronged strategy to promote IP trading. The Director of Intellectual Property, Mr. David Wong, emphasized that the reduced fees aim to encourage the trade community to register designs electronically at the earliest to secure legal protection for new product designs. This step is crucial for facilitating IP commercialization and fostering the growth of creative industries.

Enhancing Efficiency and Reducing Costs

The decision to reduce the registry's service fees stems from an increase in efficiency and a reduction in costs achieved through updates to the information technology system and streamlining of workflows. By adopting the "user pays" principle, the fee level of government services is typically determined. However, the introduction of these efficiency measures has enabled the cost-cutting initiative, ultimately benefiting the trade community and promoting Hong Kong's position as a regional IP trading hub.

Future Prospects for Hong Kong's IP Trading Environment

"Efficient registration services are an essential component of the IP protection system," stated Mr. Wong. He further added that the IPD is committed to leveraging technology to enhance service standards, thereby improving Hong Kong's business environment. This initiative is expected to play a significant role in developing Hong Kong into a regional center for IP trading, aligning with the government's vision to strengthen the region's economic foundations through innovation and creativity.

The reduction in design registration fees underscores China's commitment to fostering an environment conducive to the protection and commercialization of intellectual property. By making it more affordable and efficient for designers and businesses to register their innovations, the IPD is setting the stage for enhanced creative and economic growth in the region.