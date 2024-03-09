Da Nang Grave Dilemma: 8,000 Families Coexist with Graves Amidst Urban Expansion

In an unprecedented urban tableau, over 8,000 families in Da Nang's Hoa Khanh Nam Ward find themselves living side by side with graves, a testament to the city's rapid expansion and the challenges of urban planning. This remarkable situation has unfolded in the alleys off Pham Nhu Xuong and Me Suot streets, behind the University of Da Nang, where a makeshift cemetery has become an integral part of the community's landscape.

Living Among the Dead: A New Normal

Huynh Hung, a 51-year-old resident, has witnessed the transformation of his neighborhood from agricultural lands dotted with family graves to a densely populated urban area. The scarcity of space has prompted residents to build homes increasingly closer to these resting places, resulting in a unique coexistence that many have come to accept. Vo Mau Diem, another long-time inhabitant, recounts initial fears of snakes and the eerie presence of graves but notes how the community has adapted, turning paths into roads and cleaning up the area.

Challenges and Illegal Construction

The area's transformation has not been without its challenges. Plans for a railway station and urban neighborhood were scrapped, leading to a surge in illegal construction as residents anticipated future developments. This mismanagement resulted in a significant increase in the population, far beyond initial projections, complicating efforts to address the presence of graves. Moreover, residents like Vo Quang Vinh face additional problems such as flooding, highlighting the infrastructural issues that accompany rapid urban expansion.

Government Initiatives and Future Prospects

In response to these challenges, the Da Nang government has prioritized the relocation of graves from residential areas, with plans set to unfold between 2023 and 2026. This initiative aims to address both the sanitary concerns and the cultural sensitivities surrounding the current state of affairs. Bui Trung Khanh, chairman of the Hoa Khanh Nam Ward People’s Committee, acknowledges the complexity of relocating 2,000 graves but views the government's commitment as a step towards reconciling the needs of the living with respect for the dead.

This unique situation in Da Nang raises important questions about urban development, cultural practices, and the rights of residents versus the deceased. As the city moves forward with its relocation plans, the world watches to see how this delicate balance will be navigated, potentially serving as a precedent for other urban areas facing similar dilemmas.