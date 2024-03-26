Court Clears Path for Hanmi-OCI Merger, Spotlight on Shareholder Decision

SEOUL, March 26 - In a pivotal move, the Suwon District Court has dismissed an injunction against the merger of Hanmi Pharmaceutical Group and OCI Group, diminishing legal hurdles and setting the stage for a crucial shareholders' vote. This development follows an attempt by Lim Jong-yoon and Lim Jong-hoon, heirs of Hanmi's founder, to block the deal, which aims to bolster global competitiveness in healthcare.

Legal Victory Paves Way for Integration

The court's decision marks a significant milestone for Hanmi Science Co., the holding entity of Hanmi Group, allowing it to proceed with its integration plan with OCI Group. The Lim brothers' legal challenge was seen as a key obstacle to the merger, designed to enhance the companies' footing in the international healthcare arena. With the court siding with Hanmi, the focus now shifts to the impending general shareholders' meeting, where the merger's fate will be decided.

Shareholders' Meeting: A Decisive Battle

Despite the legal win, the merger proposal faces a tough battle at the shareholders' meeting. The pro-merger faction, spearheaded by Song Young-sook, widow of Hanmi's late founder and current leader, controls 35.33 percent of Hanmi Science's shares. They are opposed by the Lim brothers, who, along with their allies, hold 40.57 percent. The National Pension Service, wielding a 7.66 percent share, could play a kingmaker role in this closely contested decision.

Implications of the Merger

Hanmi Group and OCI Group's integration represents a strategic move to create a powerhouse in South Korea's healthcare and chemical industries, aiming to leverage combined strengths for global expansion. However, the merger is more than a business transaction; it's a litmus test for corporate governance and shareholder activism in South Korea. As both camps brace for the shareholders' meeting, the outcome will have significant implications for market dynamics, shareholder rights, and the future trajectory of both companies.

As stakeholders await the decision, the Hanmi-OCI saga underscores the complexities of merging major corporations. Beyond the boardroom, this story touches on themes of legacy, leadership, and the relentless pursuit of global competitiveness. Whatever the outcome, the merger is a case study in corporate strategy, familial legacies, and the high stakes of business in the global arena.