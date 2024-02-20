Citicore Launches 69MWp Solar Power Venture in Silay, Spearheading the Philippines' Green Energy Ascent

Amid the verdant landscapes of Barangay Eustaquio Lopez, Silay City, Negros Occidental, a groundbreaking ceremony marks a significant leap towards the Philippines' renewable energy ambitions. Citicore Renewable Energy Corp (CREC) inaugurated its 69-megawatt-peak (MWp) solar power project, shining a beacon on the nation's pathway to a sustainable and resilient energy future. This venture, Citicore Solar Negros Occidental 2, not only amplifies the region's green energy capacity but also aligns seamlessly with the country's strategic energy objectives.

Igniting the Green Revolution

Spanning across 69 hectares with aspirations to burgeon into a 100MWp powerhouse, Citicore's latest project is a testament to the company's commitment to bolstering the green energy infrastructure in the Philippines. Aiming for commercial operation within the year, Citicore Solar Negros Occidental 2 stands as a pillar of progress in the country's journey towards a 50% renewable energy share by 2040. The project's initiation was celebrated with key figures such as CREC President Oliver Tan and Silay City Mayor Joedith Gallego, underscoring the collaborative spirit driving this green transition.

Charting the Course for a Sustainable Future

CREC's venture is not just about adding megawatts of clean energy to the grid; it's about crafting a sustainable legacy for the generations to come. This initiative dovetails with the Department of Energy's vision, aiming for a 35% renewable energy share by 2030, setting the stage for a more ambitious 50% by 2040. The project, therefore, is not just a milestone for CREC but a stride towards national energy security, economic resilience, and environmental stewardship. By boosting its total installed capacity in Negros Occidental to 94MWp, CREC is not only powering homes but also fueling the region's economic engine, demonstrating the tangible benefits of shifting towards greener energy sources.

Empowering a Nation with Sunshine

The Citicore Solar Negros Occidental 2 project is a beacon of hope and a model of innovation, embodying the Philippines' broader aspirations for a cleaner, more sustainable energy landscape. With plans to develop approximately one gigawatt of solar energy annually over the next five years, CREC is positioning itself as a pivotal player in the nation's green energy revolution. This commitment aligns with the global push for renewable energy sources, recognizing the critical role they play in combating climate change, ensuring energy security, and fostering economic growth.