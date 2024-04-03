China Edges Out U.S. as Favored Partner in ASEAN, Survey Finds: Mixed Regional Views

For the first time in five years, Southeast Asia seems to be leaning more towards China than the United States, according to a recent survey by the Singapore-based ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute. This shift comes amidst a complex backdrop of economic ties, geopolitical strategies, and regional security concerns. However, experts caution against viewing this as a unanimous regional pivot towards China, highlighting the nuanced and varied stances within the ASEAN member states.

Advertisment

Survey Insights: A New Preference Emerges

Out of the 10 ASEAN countries surveyed, seven showed an increased preference for China over the previous year, with Laos and Malaysia recording the most significant jumps. This shift has propelled China to surpass the U.S. as the preferred strategic partner for the first time since the annual survey began. Despite this headline-grabbing result, preferences for China declined in the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam, underscoring the complex geopolitical dynamics at play within the region.

Behind the Shift: Economic Ties and Strategic Balancing

Many ASEAN states maintain close economic relationships with China, benefiting from trade and investments linked to China's Belt and Road Initiative. At the same time, these nations seek to balance their strategic interests by engaging with the U.S. for defense and security support, especially amid China's assertive territorial claims in the <a href="https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20240403_