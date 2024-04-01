China Duty Free, IPPG Unveil Plans for Vietnam Stores, Targeting Chinese Tourist Boom

Amid a burgeoning revival of global travel, China Duty Free (CDF) and Vietnam's Imex Pan Pacific Group (IPPG) are setting the stage for an ambitious expansion in Vietnam, aimed directly at the lucrative Chinese tourist market. With plans to inaugurate three duty-free stores in strategic locations across Vietnam, this partnership is poised to tap into the surging influx of Chinese visitors, whose spending habits are notably generous, particularly in the realm of high-end shopping.

Strategic Expansion Amid Tourism Revival

The collaboration between CDF and IPPG marks a significant milestone in the post-pandemic recovery of the tourism and retail sectors. The first of these duty-free stores is slated to open in Mong Cai, a city near the Vietnam-China border, capitalizing on its geographical proximity to attract cross-border shoppers. Subsequent openings will follow in Nha Trang, a coastal city renowned for its beaches and vibrant tourist scene, and later in the bustling metropolis of Ho Chi Minh City. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, these locales were among Vietnam's most visited destinations by Chinese tourists, highlighting the strategic foresight behind the locations of these new establishments.

Boosting Tourism and Economic Growth

Before the pandemic, China was Vietnam's largest source of tourists, with 5.8 million visitors in 2019 alone, accounting for 30% of all foreign arrivals. The first quarter of 2023 saw a dramatic increase in visitors from China to Vietnam, with 890,000 arrivals, up 635% from the same period last year. This surge underscores the potential impact of the duty-free stores on Vietnam's tourism industry. By offering high-end products tax-free, these stores aim to attract a significant portion of the Chinese market, known for its penchant for luxury shopping abroad. With Chinese travelers spending an average of $930 on shopping