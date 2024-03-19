Chiayi City Man Arrested for Cultivating, Selling Cannabis via Social Media; NT$10 Million Worth Seized

On March 10, a significant operation in Chiayi City led to the arrest of a man and his three accomplices for growing cannabis plants at their residence and selling the prohibited narcotic through social media platforms. This event marks a notable crackdown in Taiwan's fight against illegal narcotics, highlighting the innovative yet illicit methods individuals use to distribute drugs. The police seized an array of items including 97 cannabis plants and over two kilograms of cannabis products.

Operation 'Safe Home' Leads to Arrest

Officers patrolling the internet stumbled upon a social media group dedicated to selling marijuana, sparking a comprehensive investigation under the drug prevention program, 'Operation Safe Home.' A joint task force, comprising several precincts and the Tainan District Prosecutors Office, was formed to delve into the case. The primary suspect, identified only by his surname Chen, had reportedly acquired cannabis cultivation skills online and even traveled to Thailand, a country with more lenient cannabis laws, to improve his planting techniques. Chen's operation was a family affair, with his wife involved in the sales process, and he recruited cannabis users on social media to expand his customer base.

A Lucrative Operation Uncovered

Investigations revealed that Chen and his team made approximately NT$2 million (US$62,884) from their illicit trade. Chen confessed to making deals in Thailand and spending a similar amount on obtaining a license to sell cannabis-related products in the Southeast Asian nation. The police estimated the total market value of the seized plants and products at around NT$10 million, underlining the scale and profitability of Chen's operation. Following their arrest, Chen and his accomplices were handed over to the Tainan District Prosecutors Office for further investigation, facing charges under the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act.

Legal Repercussions and Bail

Despite the gravity of their alleged offenses, the suspects were granted bail, with Chen's set at NT$150,000 and his associates receiving lower amounts. The decision to release them on bail, coupled with restrictions on international travel for Chen, underscores the legal process's complexity in dealing with narcotics-related crimes. This case not only sheds light on the evolving landscape of drug trafficking, particularly the use of social media as a distribution channel but also signals the authorities' resolve to clamp down on such activities.

As Taiwan continues its battle against narcotics, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges law enforcement faces in curbing the spread of illegal drugs. It also highlights the necessity for ongoing vigilance and innovation in monitoring and combatting drug distribution networks, especially in the digital age.