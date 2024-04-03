Cellcard Champions ASEAN Connectivity and Growth at Cambodia Business Summit 2024

Phnom Penh, Cambodia – [2 April 2024] – Cellcard (CAMGSM PLC), Cambodia's leading telecommunications provider, takes center stage as the principal sponsor of the Cambodia-ASEAN Business Summit 2024. Held at Sofitel PP Phokeethra on April 1-2, this pivotal event aims to harness the power of connectivity, technology, and inclusive growth to unlock the ASEAN region's vast potential. The summit attracted luminaries such as Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, and Neak Oknha Kith Meng, Chair of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council-Cambodia, alongside other influential business leaders and policymakers.

Advertisment

Driving ASEAN's Digital Transformation

Underpinning the summit's agenda was a shared vision for a seamlessly connected ASEAN that promotes economic prosperity through technological innovation and inclusive growth strategies. Cellcard's CEO, Simon Perkins, emphasized the company's role in leading the digital transformation across ASEAN. "Our deep local roots and focus on innovation, leveraging the Royal Group of Companies' ICT Division, position us as a pivotal gateway for businesses entering Cambodia and the broader ASEAN market," Perkins stated.

Cellcard's Commitment to Inclusive Growth

Advertisment

By sponsoring the Cambodia-ASEAN Business Summit 2024, Cellcard reaffirms its dedication not only to advancing telecommunications but also to fostering a model of growth that is inclusive and sustainable. The event highlighted the importance of building economic ties within the ASEAN community, uniting markets, peoples, and aspirations. Cellcard's initiatives aim to narrow development gaps and create opportunities for all, reflecting its vision of technology as a catalyst for regional prosperity.

Implications for ASEAN's Future

The Cambodia-ASEAN Business Summit 2024 marks a significant milestone in shaping the future of the region. Through engaged discussion and a commitment to collaborative action, the event set a course toward a thriving, inclusive ASEAN community. Cellcard's involvement as a main sponsor underscores its role as a key player in this dynamic phase of ASEAN's economic and social development, showcasing the potential of telecommunications to drive progress and unity across borders.

As the dust settles on this landmark summit, the conversations and commitments made here promise to echo throughout ASEAN, guiding its path towards a future marked by greater connectivity, innovation, and inclusive growth. Cellcard, at the heart of these developments, continues to lead by example, demonstrating the transformative power of technology in connecting people, empowering businesses, and shaping societies.