Cebu Landmasters Eyes Expansion: In Talks for First Luzon Project, Teases Major Partnerships

In a strategic move signaling its entry into the Luzon market, Cebu Landmasters, a leading developer in Visayas and Mindanao, is currently in 'serious' discussions for its inaugural Luzon project, according to Chief Finance Officer Grant Cheng. The announcement comes amid the company's aggressive expansion plans and a significant capital expenditure allocation for land acquisition in Luzon, highlighting its ambition to broaden its geographical footprint and strengthen its market position.

Strategic Expansion and Potential Partnerships

The talks, as described by Cheng, are not only serious but indicate a new chapter for Cebu Landmasters as it plans to venture into the Luzon real estate market. With a history of successful projects in the Visayas and Mindanao regions, the company is now eyeing to replicate its success in Luzon. Cheng teased potential partnerships that are expected to raise eyebrows, suggesting collaborations with significant players in the industry. The company's first Luzon project is anticipated to be anchored in the residential space, with a mixed-use component, possibly integrating commercial, hospitality, and retail elements given the prime location they are targeting.

Robust Portfolio and Financial Health

In 2023, Cebu Landmasters launched 10 new projects with a total value of P18.7 billion, achieving a 63 percent sell-out rate. This robust performance is further underscored by the fact that completed projects are already 97 percent sold-out, leading to a blended total portfolio sell-out rate of 93 percent. The company also reported a 29 percent increase in consolidated net income year-on-year, reaching P4.64 billion. These figures demonstrate the company's strong financial health and operational efficiency, bolstering its confidence as it explores opportunities in Luzon.

International Partnerships and Future Outlook

Adding to its strategic moves, Cebu Landmasters signed a joint venture agreement with Japan real estate firm NTT UD Asia, establishing CLI NUD Ventures, Inc. This partnership marks the company's first foray into international collaborations, setting the stage for more diversified projects and potentially opening doors for further expansion. As the company prepares for its Luzon project, the real estate landscape is keenly watching, with expectations high for what Cebu Landmasters will bring to the table in this new market.