Cebu City Proposes Double-Decker Buses for Bus Rapid Transit Route

In a bid to enhance public transportation and mitigate traffic congestion in Cebu City, Philippines, a proposal is underway for the use of double-decker buses along the forthcoming Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) route. City Councilor Rey Gealon, Head of the Traffic Management Committee, stands at the forefront of this initiative, underscoring the potential of these high-capacity vehicles to transport more people using fewer buses.

Double-decker Buses: A Solution to Traffic Woes

The proposed buses, akin to those plying the streets of Singapore, are viewed as a promising solution to Cebu's perennial traffic woes. The adoption of this transit model aims to increase ridership capacity while simultaneously reducing the number of vehicles on the road. The proposition professes a shift towards an efficient, sustainable, and space-saving public transportation system.

The CBRT Route and its Challenges

The CBRT project, a pivotal development in Cebu's infrastructural landscape, has encountered various setbacks, causing delays in its completion. These include reluctance in approving additional board-ups for construction along N. Bacalso Ave. Yet, despite these hurdles, Gealon remains steadfast and optimistic about the transformative potential of double-decker buses in the city's public transportation system.

A Vision Beyond Double-Decker Buses

Gealon's vision for a revamped transportation framework extends beyond double-decker buses. He has recently called for a feasibility study for a subway project spanning from Barangay Bulacao to Talamban. This proposal underscores his commitment to exploring innovative solutions to reduce traffic congestion and improve mobility in the city. The resolution for the double-decker buses is slated for presentation to the council on February 7.