Carlos Gutierrez Advocates for US-China Economic Cooperation at Boao Forum 2024

Former US Secretary of Commerce Carlos M. Gutierrez underlined the critical need for harmony between the United States and China during his speech at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference on March 26, 2024. Highlighting the importance of the world's two most influential nations finding common ground, Gutierrez expressed optimism about the future of economic and trade cooperation between them.

Striving for Harmony

In his address at the 'Confronting Fragmentation in Global Trade' sub-forum, Gutierrez pointed out the considerable differences and uncertainties currently facing global trade. Despite these challenges, he emphasized the potential for positive long-term relations between China and the US. Gutierrez's comments come at a time when both countries are navigating complex trade negotiations and seeking ways to bolster economic stability worldwide.

Asian Economic Outlook

The Boao Forum for Asia also saw the release of the Asian Economic Outlook and Integration Progress Annual Report 2024, projecting that the Asian economy will grow by approximately 4.5 percent in 2024. This growth is expected to outpace the 4.3 percent growth rate of 2023, driven largely by strong domestic demand and proactive fiscal policies. The report highlights Asia's role as a primary driver of global economic growth and underscores the importance of sustained cooperation between major economies like the US and China.

Global Leaders Gather

High-level Chinese officials and global business leaders convened at the China Development Forum, held concurrently with the Boao Forum, to discuss strategies for fostering economic growth amidst global challenges. The gatherings underscored the significance of international collaboration in trade and economic policy, with a particular focus on maintaining growth momentum in the Asian economy.

The discussions and forecasts presented at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2024 shed light on the evolving dynamics of global trade and economic cooperation. As the world's economies seek to navigate through uncertainties, the call for harmony and collaboration between the US and China offers a hopeful outlook for the future.