CARICOM Secretary-General's Japan Visit Strengthens Bonds for Friendship Year 2024

Dr. Carla Barnett, Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), wrapped up a pivotal two-day visit to Japan, a trip marked by high-level discussions and the launch of two significant initiatives: the CARICOM-Japan Friendship Year 2024 and the JUNTOS Programme. The visit, taking place amid the backdrop of the 30th and 60th anniversaries of key diplomatic milestones with Japan, underscores the deepening relationship between CARICOM nations and Japan.

Advertisment

Strengthening Ties and Celebrating Cooperation

During a reception in Tokyo, Dr. Barnett highlighted Japan's role as a steadfast partner since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations in 1993. "Our partnership is built on a foundation of mutual respect, shared values, and a genuine desire to collaborate for the benefit of our peoples," she stated. Japan's Foreign Affairs Minister, Her Excellency Yoko Kamikawa, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of cooperation in the current international climate. The two sides have engaged in a Heads of Government summit, seven Ministerial meetings, and 19 Consultations, fostering technical cooperation in a variety of sectors including agriculture, IT, and disaster management.

Launching New Initiatives

Advertisment

The launch of the CARICOM-Japan Friendship Year 2024 and the JUNTOS Programme signify a new chapter in CARICOM-Japan relations. These initiatives aim to enhance cultural and skills exchanges, with more than 800 participants from the Region already benefiting from the JUNTOS Programme. Dr. Barnett specifically mentioned the impact of people-to-people exchanges in strengthening relations at all levels, highlighting the popularity of Caribbean music and products in Japan, and vice versa.

Looking Forward

The visit of Dr. Barnett to Japan not only commemorates past achievements but also sets the stage for future collaboration between CARICOM and Japan. The CARICOM-Japan Friendship Year 2024 serves as a platform for both parties to explore new avenues of cooperation, particularly in facing global challenges such as climate change. As CARICOM and Japan continue to build on their strong foundation, the prospects for mutual growth and understanding look more promising than ever.