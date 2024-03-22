Cambodia's Riel Transactions Surge 44% in 2023, NBC Links with Regional Payments

National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) Governor Chea Serey announced a significant increase in electronic transactions and payments in Cambodian riel for 2023, noting a 44% rise over the previous year. This development was shared during an event on March 20, commemorating the 44th anniversary of the re-introduction of the riel, highlighting its journey towards modernization through the blockchain-based Bakong interbank payment system.
Rising Riel Transactions and Regional Connectivity
The central bank's push for the adoption of the riel through electronic platforms, particularly the Bakong system, has facilitated modern, faster transactions with reduced fees, leading to the noted increase. Further boosting the currency's usability, the NBC has established payment links with neighboring countries and international payment service providers, allowing for QR code payments in riel across borders. This initiative aligns with regulations favoring riel transactions to encourage broader adoption among the populace and institutions.
Efforts to Reduce Dollarization
In collaboration with the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Cambodia, the NBC is exploring methods to encourage salary payments in riel within key industries. This strategy aims to mitigate the costs associated with currency exchange and promote the riel's daily use. Despite these efforts, the prevalence of dollarization remains a challenge, with a significant portion of the economy still reliant on the US dollar. Nonetheless, the NBC's initiatives represent critical steps towards enhancing the riel's stature and utility in Cambodia's economy.
Anniversary Celebrations and Future Prospects
To mark the 44th anniversary of the riel's reintroduction, the NBC launched a campaign allowing citizens to exchange old, damaged riel notes for new ones. This gesture not only commemorates the currency's history but also signifies the central bank's commitment to its revitalization and broader acceptance. As the NBC continues to expand the riel's digital and regional footprint, the ongoing challenge of reducing dollarization will likely remain a focal point of its efforts.