Cambodia's National STI Day 2024: PM Hun Manet Champions Tech, Innovation in Key Sectors

On March 24, 2024, Cambodia celebrated its second National Day of Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) at the Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre in Phnom Penh, marking a significant push towards integrating cutting-edge technologies and innovations in agriculture, education, and health sectors. Prime Minister Hun Manet, presiding over the event, emphasized the importance of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) leveraging STI to transform challenges into opportunities, aiming for a resilient and sustainable national economy.

Embracing STI for National Development

Prime Minister Hun Manet’s address underscored the government's commitment to fostering an innovative ecosystem, wherein SMEs are encouraged to adopt technological advancements to enhance productivity and value addition. Highlighting the uncertain times, Manet pointed out that technology adoption in production processes is not just a local but a global necessity. The event, themed 'Small and Medium Enterprises towards STI,' showcased the potential of STI in driving economic growth and sustainable development, with a particular focus on making Cambodia’s SMEs competitive at regional and global levels.

Policy Framework and International Collaboration

Minister of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation Hem Vanndy outlined the government's strategy to make STI the cornerstone of Cambodia's journey towards becoming an upper-middle-income country by 2030 and achieving high-income status by 2050. The event also served as a platform for showcasing industry progress, with discussions on policy documents and legislation aimed at extending the development of the STI sector. Noteworthy participants included Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, and the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA), highlighting the importance of international collaboration in advancing Cambodia’s STI agenda.

Future Directions and Challenges

The STI event not only celebrated current achievements but also set the stage for future endeavors in integrating technology across vital sectors. With the Kingdom having entered into free trade agreements (FTAs) with several countries, strengthening the technological capacity and innovation of SMEs is seen as crucial for building successful regional and global production chains. The development of legislation and policy papers, such as Cambodia STI 2030 and the National Research Agenda 2025 (NRA), underscores the government's proactive approach to creating a conducive environment for STI growth.

This year’s National Day of Science, Technology, and Innovation not only highlighted the critical role of STI in Cambodia’s socio-economic development but also set a clear path for its integration into key sectors. With the government's strong emphasis on technology and innovation, coupled with collaborative efforts from the international community, Cambodia is poised to make significant strides in realizing its vision for a technologically advanced and economically resilient nation.