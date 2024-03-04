In a significant move to boost public engagement and support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Cambodia's Ministry of Commerce (MoC) unveiled a new public telephone hotline system. Penn Sovicheat, Secretary of State and Spokesperson of MoC, announced the initiative in Phnom Penh, highlighting the hotline's role in aligning with the nation's Pentagonal Strategy for digitalization.

Digitalization at Forefront

The 1266 hotline, available in both English and Khmer, is staffed by 60 officers from various MoC departments, ready to assist with queries ranging from general information to specific concerns on business and brand registration, export and import details, and consumer protection. Sovicheat emphasized the hotline's purpose: to bridge the gap between government services and local communities, ensuring swift responses to urgent requests and valuable feedback. The initiative underscores Cambodia's commitment to leveraging digital technology for more inclusive economic development.

Supporting MSMEs

Recognizing the critical role of MSMEs in Cambodia's economy, Sovicheat revealed the government's intensified focus on facilitating their growth and addressing their challenges. The 1266 hotline serves as a direct channel for MSMEs to seek assistance, from expanding operations to securing financial support. This approach is part of a broader strategy to empower small businesses through better access to information, resources, and governmental support mechanisms in collaboration with banks and partners.

Implications and Future Prospects

The introduction of the 1266 hotline by the Ministry of Commerce marks a pivotal step towards enhancing the digital interface between the government and its citizens, particularly the business community. By providing a readily accessible platform for inquiries and feedback, the initiative not only fosters a more responsive governance model but also plays a crucial role in nurturing the growth of MSMEs. As Cambodia continues to navigate its digital transformation journey, such innovative approaches are expected to yield significant benefits for economic inclusivity and sustainability.