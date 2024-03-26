Cambodia's Leap Towards Innovation: PM Hun Manet Advocates for STI in SMEs, Agriculture, Education, Health

On March 24, Prime Minister Hun Manet championed the advancement of science, technology, and innovation (STI) across critical sectors like agriculture, education, and health, emphasizing their pivotal role in transforming small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) during the second National Day of Science, Technology and Innovation at the Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre in Phnom Penh. Manet's call to action highlighted the government's dedication to fostering an innovative national ecosystem, encouraging SMEs to navigate uncertainties by integrating technology into their production chains for enhanced productivity and global competitiveness.

Advertisment

Empowering SMEs through STI

Manet underscored the significance of STI in bolstering the technological capacity and innovation of SMEs, making them integral to successful regional and global production networks. This strategic move is especially critical as Cambodia forges ahead with free trade agreements, aiming to elevate its economic stature on the international stage. The premier's remarks accentuated the fair's role in nurturing a love for science, urging stakeholders to leverage technology and innovation in policy making, research, and the private sector.

A Vision for the Future

Advertisment

Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation Hem Vanndy echoed Manet's sentiments, outlining STI as catalysts for achieving Cambodia's ambitious goals of reaching upper-middle-income status by 2030 and high-income status by 2050. The event, showcasing progress in industry and SMEs, also highlighted collaborations with international partners like Thailand's Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, and the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA), underpinning the global dimension of Cambodia's STI endeavors.

Legislative and Policy Frameworks

With the ministry preparing legislation to bolster the STI sector and various policy papers including Cambodia STI 2030 and the National Research Agenda 2025, Cambodia is laying the groundwork for a comprehensive development of its STI landscape. These initiatives, alongside technology roadmaps for critical sectors, aim to create a conducive environment for the growth of SMEs, facilitating their transition towards technology-driven operations.

As the National Day of Science, Technology, and Innovation concludes, the reflections it sparks among participants, stakeholders, and observers could herald a new era of innovation-driven growth for Cambodia. The event not only showcases the nation's commitment to embracing STI but also sets the stage for transforming challenges into opportunities, paving the way for a resilient and prosperous future.