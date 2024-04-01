Cambodia's Economic Surge: Agriculture, Garment, Tourism, Construction Spearhead Growth

Over the past decades, Cambodia has witnessed remarkable economic growth, with a pre-pandemic annual average of 7%. This surge is attributed to the dynamism in agriculture, garment, tourism, and construction sectors. The garment industry, a significant export driver, alongside a booming tourism sector, and investments flowing into construction from South Korea and China, have positioned Cambodia as a rising economic force in Southeast Asia. With the IMF projecting a 6.6% growth in 2024, Cambodia's economic landscape is set for further expansion.

Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges

The global financial crisis of 2008 tested Cambodia's economic stability, yet the nation demonstrated resilience. Despite global economic downturns, Cambodia maintained growth, thanks to the government's strategic interventions and policy measures. These included implementing a prudent fiscal policy and the NBC's efforts to stabilize the riel and curb inflation. Such measures not only safeguarded the economy but also built confidence in Cambodia's financial policies and