Cambodian Film 'The Dark Mother' Haunts Laos Cinemas, Gains International Acclaim

In a striking promotional campaign that seems to merge the realms of fantasy and reality, an ethereal figure is haunting the hallways of movie theatres in Laos. This gaunt, almost otherworldly creature is the face of the chilling Cambodian feature film, 'The Dark Mother', which has been sending shivers down the spines of moviegoers. With her pallid complexion and haunting gaze, she personifies the film's spectral themes. Her presence in bustling cinema lobbies, draped in a sombre yet elegant garment that whispers tales of the macabre, bridges the gap between the audience's everyday life and the ghostly narrative awaiting them on the silver screen. As audiences in Laos encounter this spectral envoy, 'The Dark Mother' promises to be an unforgettable journey into the supernatural elements of Cambodian storytelling.

Worldwide Appeal

'The Dark Mother', by Sastra Film, is one of two local films that have found international releases this year. Pok Borak, director of the Department of Film and Cultural Promotion at the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, explains that 'The Ritual Black Nun', 'The Dark Mother', and 'Rent Boy' have all been screened internationally in early 2024, with the possibility of more in the future. Among these, 'The Ritual Black Nun' has not only been screened in Thailand but also in various countries in Europe, the West, India, and Vietnam. He says the Kingdom's filmmakers have been diligently working to enhance their filmmaking techniques, including visuals, lighting, sound, editing, and acting. Several Sastra Film productions have received overseas screenings, including 'Don't Close Your Eyes', the first Cambodian film to be screened in Laos, Vietnam, and Taiwan. 'Dark Mother' has been shown in theatres across the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, with five or six other countries currently under negotiation.

Khmer Pride

Hong Chan Sovoleak, one of the lead actors, took to social media to share her pride. "I am very happy and proud of the opportunities I have received, and that a story that belongs to Cambodia is travelling across Asia. Thanks to Sastra Film for giving me this chance," she wrote. Interestingly, Indonesia has signed two contracts with the Cambodian production: one for the rights to screen the film in cinemas, and another for the rights to remake an Indonesian adaptation. "This is a happy and proud moment that reflects the growth of the Cambodian film industry. When other countries buy the rights to produce our films, it shows they value our storytelling and filmmaking," said Bun Chan Nimol, CEO of Sastra Film. She adds that when her films are screened domestically, they are not undervalued, noting that in the digital age, if Cambodian movies are of high enough quality, foreign media will certainly be interested in showcasing them.

Controversial Neighbours

However, Chan Nimol acknowledged that among the many countries that acquired the rights to screen the movie, 'The Dark Mother', obtaining a release in Thailand was very challenging. "Thailand was the hardest to negotiate," she tells The Post. Countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Laos are very welcoming, including both the general public and distributors. But in Thailand, I faced a lot of pressure, although the Thai distributor experienced similar pressure," she adds. Chan Nimol, who has been passionate about the film industry since childhood, expresses her feeling that Thai people do not seem to place much value on Cambodian films. She explains that she has taken the film to many foreign countries but does not want to overlook Thailand because it is a neighbouring nation. Over the past few decades, Cambodia's film productivity has decreased as there is a perception that Thailand continues to release a wider variety of films. Chan Nimol mentions that when Cambodia produces stories related to faith, some Thais perceive them as copies, as both countries share similar beliefs and traditions.