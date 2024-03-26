Cambodia to Host Pivotal 47th ADFIAP Meeting, Uniting 41 Countries for Sustainable Finance

Cambodia is poised to welcome delegates from approximately 41 countries for the 47th Association of Development Financing Institutions in Asia and the Pacific (ADFIAP) annual meetings from May 15-17. This significant event, organized under the theme 'DFIs Role in Sustainable Finance Ecosystem: Cultivating a Climate-Smart and Sustainable Future,' promises to be a melting pot of ideas and strategies aimed at fostering sustainable development across the region.

Strengthening Regional Cooperation

Kao Thach, CEO of the Agricultural and Rural Development Bank (ARDB) and vice-chairman of ADFIAP’s Board of Directors, emphasized the importance of the meetings in enhancing cooperation among development financing institutions. He highlighted the unique opportunity for Cambodia to share its experiences and learn from the financial strategies of other Asia-Pacific nations. Thach also pointed out the potential benefits of such gatherings in promoting Cambodia's high-potential sectors and attracting foreign investments.

Promoting Sustainable Development

The ADFIAP, established in 1976, aims to advance sustainable development by fostering innovation, improving the competence of its members, and strengthening financial institutions and functions. The association, which includes over 90 development financing institutions, focuses on funding priority development projects that address significant funding gaps left by conventional lenders. ARDB, a member since 2005, has been at the forefront of financing initiatives that support national or regional development priorities.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming ADFIAP meetings in Cambodia represent a critical moment for development financing institutions across the Asia-Pacific region. By bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders, the event sets the stage for meaningful dialogue on sustainable finance, innovation, and cooperation. As host, Cambodia has the unique opportunity to influence the direction of development financing in the region, promoting a sustainable and climate-smart future for all participating nations.