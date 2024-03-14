Cambodia Tightens Border Control, Deports Over 2,000 Foreign Criminals to Bolster National Security

The Ministry of Interior in Cambodia has initiated a significant overhaul of its border control measures, aiming to enhance national security and social order by deporting more than 2,000 foreigners involved in criminal activities last year. This move underscores the government's commitment to stringent immigration control in the face of rising cross-border crimes such as drug trafficking, human trafficking, and terrorism. Kirth Chantharith, a key figure in this operation, highlighted the critical nature of immigration in maintaining the country's sovereignty and integrity.

Stricter Immigration Measures Implemented

In response to the escalating threat of cross-border crime, the Ministry of Interior has proposed more rigorous entry and exit procedures at international border crossings. This proactive stance follows the recent deportation of 2,159 foreigners for various criminal offenses, signaling a determined effort to safeguard the nation against unlawful activities. The deported individuals hailed from 39 different nationalities, with a significant number being Chinese and Vietnamese, reflecting a diverse array of criminal elements targeting Cambodia.

Cambodia's Deportation Drive: A Closer Look

The scale of Cambodia's deportation drive is unprecedented, with the General Department of Immigration (GDI) reporting the expulsion of individuals from a wide range of nationalities. Since 2014, a staggering 27,738 foreigners have been deported, underscoring the government's resolve in tackling crimes that threaten national security and social order. This operation not only aims to eliminate criminal elements but also seeks to enhance the country's appeal to tourists and foreign investors by ensuring a safe and stable environment.

Call for Comprehensive Reforms

As Cambodia intensifies its border control measures, there is a growing recognition of the need for comprehensive reforms within the interior ministry. Stakeholders are advocating for enhanced controls and reforms, particularly concerning border officials, to more effectively curb the influx of transnational crime. The focus on identifying criminals and coordinating with other countries highlights the global nature of the challenge and the importance of international cooperation in maintaining Cambodia's security and stability.

The recent actions by the Cambodian government mark a significant step in the fight against cross-border crime, signaling a firm stance on immigration control and the protection of national interests. As the country continues to navigate the complexities of international crime, the ongoing reforms and deportation initiatives are pivotal in ensuring a secure and prosperous future for Cambodia and its citizens.