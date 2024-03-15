Cambodia Tienit Boosts Live Lobster Exports to China Amid Rising Demand and Prices

Cambodia's Tienit International Trading has significantly ramped up its live lobster exports to meet the soaring demand in Chinese markets, marking a notable increase in the first two months of the year compared to the final quarter of 2023. The surge in exports comes as Chinese and Vietnamese consumers vie for the high-quality Cambodian lobsters, known for their rich flavor, despite the rising prices that challenge procurement efforts.

Surge in Demand and Export Challenges

In the early part of the year, Tienit International Trading exported over two tonnes of live lobsters to China, a significant uptick from the volume shipped in the latter part of 2023. This increase is attributed to the exceptional quality and taste of Cambodian lobsters, which have captured the attention of both Chinese and Vietnamese markets. Chea Kimlong, a consultant for Tienit, highlighted the company's commitment to purchasing large quantities from local fishermen to satisfy the foreign demand. However, he also noted the rising prices, particularly around the Chinese Lunar New Year, which have complicated acquisition efforts.

Complexities of Live Lobster Trade

The live nature of the lobster trade adds another layer of complexity to Tienit's export operations. Live lobsters must be handled with care from purchase through to shipping, requiring precise logistics to maintain their quality. The fluctuation in prices, driven by increased competition among wholesalers and seasonal variations in lobster abundance, poses additional hurdles. Im Rachna, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, explained that these seasonal cycles are a natural part of lobster biology, affecting their availability and, consequently, their market price.

Expansion of Market and Future Plans

As Tienit navigates these challenges, the company is also looking toward the future, planning to broaden its export portfolio to include other maritime products. The growing interest from Vietnamese buyers, alongside the established Chinese market, underscores the high market value of Cambodian lobsters. The Cambodian government supports a free market approach, ensuring that no single country can monopolize the supply, thereby fostering a competitive but fair trading environment for these prized marine delicacies.

The rising demand for Cambodian live lobsters in China and Vietnam not only showcases the global appreciation for the country's seafood but also highlights the challenges and opportunities within the international trade landscape. As Tienit International Trading and other exporters navigate these waters, the balance between supply, demand, and sustainable fishing practices will be crucial to the ongoing success and growth of Cambodia's lobster export industry.