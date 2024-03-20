Cambodia-South Korea Trade Sees Uptick in Early 2024, Fueled by CKFTA

Bilateral trade between Cambodia and South Korea marked a modest increase in the first two months of 2024, as reported by the General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE). This rise is largely attributed to the Cambodia-Korea Bilateral Free Trade Agreement (CKFTA), which has been in effect since late 2022, enhancing trade and investment ties between the two nations.

Advertisment

Impact of the CKFTA

The CKFTA has played a pivotal role in boosting bilateral trade, with exports from Cambodia to Korea showing a significant increase. Key exports include garments, footwear, travel goods, and agricultural products. The agreement has not only facilitated trade but also attracted Korean investments in various sectors such as finance, construction, and agriculture in Cambodia. This has provided a substantial boost to the Cambodian economy, fostering growth and development.

Korean Investments in Cambodia

Advertisment

Korea's investments in Cambodia have been substantial, with the nation being one of the largest sources of foreign direct investment in the Kingdom. According to the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC), Korea's investments were primarily in finance, real estate, manufacturing, and agriculture. This influx of investments has been instrumental in enhancing the economic landscape of Cambodia, creating jobs, and fostering skill development among the Cambodian workforce.

Future Prospects

The bilateral trade agreement is expected to further increase trade volumes and investment flows between the two countries. With both nations committed to strengthening their economic ties, the future looks promising for an increase in the export of agricultural goods from Cambodia to Korea. This growth in trade and investment is likely to contribute significantly to Cambodia's economic development, reducing the trade deficit and promoting sustainable growth.