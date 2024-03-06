Cambodia-Russia Commemorate 70 Years of Diplomacy with Landmark Book Project

The International Relations Institute of Cambodia (IRIC) and the Institute of China and Contemporary Asia (ICCA) embark on a significant book project to mark the 70th anniversary of Cambodia-Russia diplomatic ties, aiming to deepen understanding and cooperation between the two nations.

Historical Insight and Future Directions

According to Kin Phea, director-general of the IRIC at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, the book titled "Cambodia-Russia Relations: Past, Present and Future" serves not only as a commemoration of the longstanding relationship since 1953 but also as a forward-looking document aiming to strengthen bilateral ties. The project, initiated under a Memorandum of Understanding signed last year, involves close collaboration between Cambodian and Russian scholars. During a recent meeting, Anatoly Borovik, the Russian Ambassador to Cambodia, offered guidance on the book’s content, emphasizing the importance of this project in understanding the historical and contemporary nuances of Cambodia-Russia relations.

Support and Expectations

Ambassador Borovik expressed strong support for the initiative, highlighting its potential as a vital resource for scholars and diplomats interested in the historical truth of the countries' relations based on trust and honesty. He also shared insights during a lecture at the National Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations, stressing the importance of multilateral cooperation and the role of Russia in the Asia-Pacific region, including its active participation in ASEAN-centric dialogues and initiatives.

Building on a Strong Foundation

The collaboration between Cambodia and Russia, especially after Cambodia’s liberation from the Khmer Rouge, has laid a strong foundation for future cooperation. The upcoming book aims to not only revisit past interactions but also explore current cooperation and envision future directions for the two nations. With the support of both countries, the project is expected to complete before the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2026, offering a comprehensive overview of the Cambodia-Russia relationship from its inception to its future prospects.

This landmark project underscores the ongoing commitment of both Cambodia and Russia to celebrate their historical ties and strengthen their relationship. By exploring their shared past and looking towards future opportunities, the book aims to foster a deeper understanding and cooperation between the two nations, contributing to a more stable and multipolar world.