Cambodia Preps for Surge in Workers Returning from Thailand for Khmer New Year

Officials from the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training, the General Department of Immigration (GDI), the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Administration, and the Poipet International Border Checkpoint convened on March 24 to outline plans for managing the anticipated influx of Cambodian workers returning from Thailand for the Khmer New Year. This strategic meeting, propelled by Prime Minister Hun Manet's directive, aims to ensure smooth transitions for workers celebrating the holiday with their families.

Strategic Planning in Motion

Under the leadership of Seng Sakda, Sok Veasna, and Ngor Mengchruon, the meeting brought together key stakeholders to discuss logistics and support mechanisms for the returning workers. The delegation's subsequent inspections at various border checkpoints underscored the government's commitment to facilitating a seamless homecoming for its citizens. With more than 50,000 Cambodians having crossed the border last year, authorities anticipate even higher numbers this year and are taking proactive steps to manage the flow efficiently.

Ensuring Smooth Transitions

Preparations include the arrangement of entry and exit documentation and the establishment of water distribution points, highlighting the government's holistic approach to worker welfare. Ministry spokesperson Katta Orn emphasized the importance of workers preparing the necessary documentation in advance, to expedite the process. The Cambodia Labour Confederation, represented by president Ath Thorn, praised the initiative, noting the positive impact on workers' ability to travel smoothly for the holiday season.

Looking Ahead to the Khmer New Year

The Khmer New Year, celebrated from April 13 to 16, is a significant cultural event for Cambodians, many of whom work in Thailand and return home for the festivities. This year's enhanced border control measures and logistical planning reflect an understanding of the holiday's importance and a commitment to ensuring that workers can participate without undue hassle. As the holiday approaches, both officials and workers are gearing up for a celebration that promises to be both joyous and well-organized.