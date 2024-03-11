Cambodia Intensifies Crackdown on Flooded Forest Land Encroachment in Three Provinces

Authorities in Tbong Khmum, Kratie, and Pursat provinces have intensified efforts to combat encroachment on flooded forest lands, reinforcing the government's commitment to natural resource conservation and legal accountability.

Tbong Khmum governor Cheam Chan Sophorn, during a visit to Kroch Chhmar district on March 9, 2024, reiterated warnings against illegal land transactions and pledged to enforce strict legal actions against violators, emphasizing the importance of preserving these vital ecosystems.

Urgent Measures Against Illegal Encroachments

With a stern resolve, governors from the affected provinces have dispatched clear messages to halt the illegal clearing and occupation of flooded forest areas. Kratie province's governor, Va Thorn, issued a letter on March 7, calling for an immediate cessation of such activities, highlighting ongoing violations despite previous efforts to curb them. Pursat's governor, Khoy Rida, following inspections in Veal Veng district, instructed provincial commissions to rigorously monitor and prevent further intrusions, showcasing a united front among provincial leaders against environmental degradation.

Enforcement and Legal Actions

In response to the encroachments, provincial authorities have been tasked with implementing four crucial measures to bolster natural resource management, including legal enforcement and taking perpetrators to court. The Ministry of Environment's spokesperson, Khvay Atitya, underscored the commitment to punishing offenders in strict accordance with existing legislation, aiming to deter further violations and promote sustainable environmental stewardship.

Government's Long-Term Environmental Goals

The Cambodian government's Pentagonal Strategy outlines ambitious targets to increase forest cover by 60% by 2050, aiming to enhance community livelihoods through sustainable conservation practices and biodiversity protection. Prime Minister Hun Manet's call for accurate and sustainable land registration and demarcation around Tonle Sap Lake underscores the importance of these efforts in preserving critical ecosystems for future generations, aligning with broader environmental and socio-economic objectives.

This concerted action against flooded forest land encroachment in Tbong Khmum, Kratie, and Pursat provinces reflects a broader commitment to environmental conservation and responsible governance. By enforcing legal measures and promoting sustainable land management practices, Cambodian authorities aim to safeguard natural resources, ensuring their preservation for the benefit of current and future generations.