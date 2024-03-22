Cambodia Faces Digital Literacy Gap Despite High Internet Access, ASEAN Foundation Report Reveals

A new report from the ASEAN Foundation has uncovered a significant digital literacy gap in Cambodia, despite a notable 67.5% of the population having internet access. Released on March 20, the report shows that only 30% of Cambodians possess basic media and digital literacy skills, highlighting a pressing need for tailored digital literacy initiatives.

Advertisment

Understanding the Digital Divide

Despite high internet and mobile phone penetration rates, the digital divide in Cambodia remains pronounced. Ethnic minority groups, in particular, face challenges due to limited digital skills and access to reliable information. The report stresses the importance of education in equipping Cambodians with the necessary skills to navigate the digital world effectively. With 62.2% of the population demonstrating high critical thinking abilities, there's a clear potential for improvement in digital literacy across the nation.

ASEAN Perspectives on Digital Literacy

Advertisment

The ASEAN Foundation's study not only focuses on Cambodia but also compares the levels of critical thinking and privacy protection competence across ASEAN member states. Notably, Thailand has the lowest percentage of individuals with high critical thinking skills, while Singapore leads in privacy protection competence. These insights were shared during the 'ASEAN Regional Symposium: Unveiling Insights into the Region’s Digital Literacy', aiming to foster discussions and strategies to bridge the digital divide within the region.

Partnership and Hope for the Future

With support from Google.org, the ASEAN Foundation's efforts to enhance digital literacy are part of a broader mission to create a more inclusive and safer digital space in the ASEAN region. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to empowering communities with essential media literacy skills, contributing to a digitally resilient ASEAN. The findings and discussions from the symposium are expected to inform future initiatives and policies aimed at closing the digital literacy gap in Cambodia and beyond.

The ASEAN Foundation's report serves as a crucial step towards understanding and addressing the digital literacy needs of Cambodian communities. By highlighting the disparities in digital access and skills, it lays the groundwork for targeted interventions that can leverage the region's high critical thinking abilities for a more digitally inclusive future.