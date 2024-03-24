Cambodia-China Trade Soars 30% in Early 2024: Boosted by Strong Diplomatic Ties, Investments

Bilateral trade between Cambodia and China has witnessed a significant upsurge in the first two months of 2024, marking a nearly 30% increase year-on-year, according to the General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE). The surge in trade volume, totaling $2.2 billion, underscores the deepening economic and diplomatic relations between the two nations, further bolstered by the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement (CCFTA) and both countries’ membership in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP).

Strengthened Economic Foundations

The increase in trade between Cambodia and China can be attributed to a combination of factors, including the robust diplomatic relations fostered over the years. Hong Vanak, director of International Economics at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, emphasized the pivotal role of China as a principal supplier of raw materials globally, which has become increasingly vital for Cambodia’s economy. The growth is also supported by direct Chinese investments in the Kingdom, with China leading in direct investment as of the first quarter of 2023, accounting for about 45% of the total. This trend of increasing trade volume and investment is expected to persist, reflecting the strong economic symbiosis between the two countries.

Trade Composition and Future Prospects

Cambodia's exports to China consist predominantly of agricultural products and textiles, while imports from China are more varied, including raw materials for textiles, construction materials, machinery, and electronic components. Despite the significant trade deficit, experts like Lim Heng, vice-president of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce, express optimism. The majority of Chinese imports are processed and assembled into finished goods in Cambodia for export to international markets, indicating a healthy economic exchange that contributes to the Kingdom’s industrial and agricultural sectors' growth. The steady increase in trade is also seen as a reflection of the enduring "China-Cambodia ironclad friendship."

Implications for Cambodia’s Economic Landscape

The burgeoning trade relationship with China comes at a critical time for Cambodia, as it seeks to diversify its economy and reduce dependency on traditional sectors. The significant investments in infrastructure, such as the Techo Takhmao International Airport, and the surge in trade activity underscore the strategic importance of Cambodia's relationship with China. Furthermore, the increase in trade and investment is likely to have a ripple effect on the economy, potentially leading to job creation, technological transfer, and a boost in the manufacturing and agricultural sectors. However, it also necessitates careful economic management to ensure sustainable growth and to mitigate any adverse effects of a significant trade deficit.