Cambodia Celebrates Kratie Province Becoming Mine-Free, A Milestone for Hun Manet's Government

Prime Minister Hun Manet has publicly celebrated the achievement of clearing Kratie province of landmines, heralding it as one of the seventh-mandate government's significant successes. The declaration of Kratie as mine-free marks a pivotal moment in Cambodia's long-standing battle against the remnants of war, positioning the province as the 15th administrative division to reach this crucial status.

Unveiling a Mine-Free Kratie

On a historic day, March 26, 2024, Kratie province was officially declared free of landmines, a result of the relentless efforts of demining organizations including NPMEC, CMAC, and HALO Trust. Over two decades, these teams have meticulously cleared over 133 square kilometers of land, eliminating 795 landmines and approximately 60,000 explosive remnants of war (ERWs), thereby safeguarding nearly 400,000 citizens. Prime Minister Hun Manet, in a heartfelt social media post, expressed his pride in this achievement, acknowledging the collaborative effort funded by the Mine-Free Cambodia 2025 Fund and the Samdech Techo Project for Mine Action, alongside international support.

Government's Commitment to a Safer Cambodia

Since assuming office, Prime Minister Hun Manet's administration has successfully declared three provinces, including Kampong Speu, Mondulkiri, and now Kratie, as mine-free. This accomplishment not only underscores the government's dedication to eradicating the threat of landmines but also highlights the profound impact of peace and stability achieved through win-win politics. During the celebration, officials and dignitaries, including Men Sam An, emphasized the importance of continued vigilance in identifying and marking remaining minefields, advocating for public education on the dangers of landmines and UXO.

Looking Toward a Mine-Free Future

The journey to a mine-free Cambodia has significantly reduced the number of victims from landmines and ERWs, with a notable decrease from 4,320 in 1996 to just 32 in 2023. The cleared land, now repurposed for cultivation, infrastructure, and community development, symbolizes a transformation from a perilous past to a promising future. As the nation progresses towards achieving a mine-free status by 2025, the collective efforts of the Cambodian government, international partners, and demining organizations continue to create safer grounds and brighter smiles across the Kingdom.

This monumental stride towards a mine-free Cambodia not only reflects the current government's resolve but also honors the memory of those who have suffered due to landmines. As Cambodia moves closer to its goal of eradicating ERWs by 2025, the international community watches with hopeful anticipation, recognizing the country's efforts as a beacon of peace and resilience.