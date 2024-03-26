Cambodia Celebrates Kratie Province Becoming 15th Mine-Free Region, Aims for 2025 Goal

Cambodia has marked a significant milestone in its journey towards becoming a mine-free nation by declaring Kratie province free from landmines and explosive remnants of war (ERW) on March 26, 2024. This achievement designates Kratie as the 15th of the country's administrative divisions to be declared mine-free, a crucial step toward the national goal of eradicating all landmines by 2025. First Vice-President of the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority (CMAA), Ly Thuch, highlighted this historic moment, emphasizing the collaborative effort that made this possible.

Decades of Effort and Collaboration

Since the commencement of demining operations in 2003, three main entities - the National Centre for Peacekeeping Forces, the Cambodian Mine Action Centre, and the international NGO Halo Trust, have worked tirelessly to clear over 133 square kilometers of land, equivalent to about 795 minefields in Kratie province. This extensive effort resulted in the destruction of approximately 60,000 munitions, including landmines and ERW, directly benefiting around 400,000 people. The success in Kratie is part of a broader, more ambitious goal spearheaded by the CMAA to eliminate the threat of UXO across Cambodia, thereby enhancing the safety and development prospects of its citizens.

Pushing Forward to a Mine-Free Future

With Kratie's declaration, Cambodia now has 15 mine-free provinces, including the capital and other significant regions such as Stung Treng, Kep, and Preah Sihanouk. Despite this progress, challenges remain, with 10 provinces still undergoing clearance operations. An estimated 1,854 square kilometers of land remain contaminated, affecting over 1.1 million people. The CMAA, under Thuch's leadership, vows to continue its mission, emphasizing the importance of community awareness and international collaboration in achieving their 2025 mine-free target.

The Impact of a Mine-Free Kratie

The declaration of Kratie as mine-free is more than just a statistical achievement; it represents a significant improvement in the quality of life for its residents. Free from the fear of landmines, communities can now safely cultivate land, expand their villages, and build infrastructure without the looming threat of explosions. This development not only enhances physical safety but also promises economic growth and stability in a region once marred by the scars of conflict. The journey of Kratie from a battlefield to a safe, thriving province is a testament to Cambodia's resilience and determination to overcome its tumultuous past.

The success in Kratie province is a beacon of hope for the remaining areas still affected by landmines. As Cambodia continues its work towards a mine-free 2025, the world watches and supports, recognizing the profound impact of peace and safety on the nation's future. The journey of Kratie is a reminder of the collective efforts required to heal the wounds of war, paving the way for sustainable development and prosperity.