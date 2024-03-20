Cambodia Bolsters Food Security, Partners with IAEA on Nuclear Tech for Pest Management

Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation Hem Vanndy announced an intensified technological collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on March 18, 2024, focusing on reducing food radiation and improving pest management. This partnership aims to elevate food safety and security in Cambodia. Vanndy's announcement came during a meeting with an IAEA delegation, led by deputy director-general Liu Hua, spotlighting the use of nuclear technology in the agricultural sector.

Strengthening Technological Ties

The discussions between Cambodia and the IAEA delved into the practical applications of nuclear technology in industry, specifically targeting pest management and pest management. Minister Vanndy lauded the IAEA's ongoing technical support and expressed Cambodia's commitment to deepening this partnership for the nation's progress. Liu Hua, representing the IAEA, underscored the agency's dedication to promoting the safe and peaceful use of nuclear technology worldwide, highlighting its benefits across health, agriculture, and environmental protection.

Advancing Food Safety and Agricultural Development

In his dialogue with the IAEA, Vanndy reaffirmed Cambodia's eagerness to expand cooperation, especially in employing radiation sterilisation techniques for pest control and reducing industrial radiation in the food sector. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance national capabilities in food safety and agricultural productivity, aligning with Cambodia's development strategies and leveraging atomic technology advancements. Theng Savoeun, director of the Coalition of Cambodian Farmer Community (CCFC), supported the initiative, emphasizing its potential to align Cambodia's agricultural practices with global technological advancements.

Implications for Cambodia's Future

The collaboration between Cambodia and the IAEA represents a significant step forward in integrating cutting-edge technology into food safety and agricultural practices. By adopting nuclear technology for pest management and radiation reduction, Cambodia is poised to make substantial advances in food security, safety, and overall agricultural productivity. This partnership not only signals Cambodia's commitment to modernizing its agricultural sector but also sets a precedent for other nations in the region to follow, potentially leading to broader applications of nuclear technology in agriculture and beyond.