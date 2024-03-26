Cambodia Angkor Air Launches Direct Phnom Penh-New Delhi Flights to Boost Tourism, Trade

In response to increasing passenger demand and a commitment to promote tourism, trade and investment between Cambodia and India, Cambodia Angkor Air, the Kingdom's national flag carrier, announced the inauguration of a direct flight service between the capitals of the two nations. This strategic move, set to commence on June 16, aims to facilitate the Cambodia-India Tourism Year in 2024, marking a significant milestone in the aviation sector of both countries.

Advertisment

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The introduction of the Phnom Penh-New Delhi route by Cambodia Angkor Air is poised to play a pivotal role in strengthening the bilateral relations between Cambodia and India. The airline's initiative is a testament to its dedication to enhancing passenger service by providing direct access to major destinations. With four flights per week, this new service is expected not only to cater to the adventurous spirit of travelers eager to explore the rich cultural and historical heritage of both nations but also to attract business travelers, thereby contributing positively to the tourism and economic growth of Cambodia and India.

Anticipated Impact on Tourism and Trade

Advertisment

The launch of the direct flight route has been met with enthusiasm from various stakeholders, including Thourn Sinan, chairman of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Cambodia chapter, who believes that the service will significantly benefit tourism and trade between the two countries. However, he emphasized that the success of this operation would largely depend on competitive pricing. The Indian market, known for its diversity in travel preferences, ranging from cultural and historical explorations to shopping and nightlife adventures, and religious pilgrimages, is expected to respond positively to this initiative. In 2023, Cambodia welcomed a remarkable 68,836 Indian tourists, a figure that represents a 102.4% increase from the previous year, underscoring the growing importance of India as a key market for Cambodia's tourism sector.

Economic Ties and Future Prospects

The establishment of the direct flight connection is also expected to bolster the economic ties between Cambodia and India. In 2023, bilateral trade between the two countries reached $485.7 million, with Cambodia exporting $293.06 million worth of goods to India, marking a significant increase from the previous year. With India ranking as Cambodia's 17th-largest trading partner, this new flight route is anticipated to further enhance trade relations and economic cooperation, providing a boost to both countries' economies.

As Cambodia Angkor Air embarks on this historic journey, connecting Phnom Penh and New Delhi through direct flights, the move is poised to open up new avenues for tourism, trade, and cultural exchanges between Cambodia and India. This landmark initiative not only reflects the growing ties between the two nations but also marks a significant step forward in meeting the increasing demand for direct air connectivity, promising a brighter future for bilateral relations.