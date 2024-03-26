Bruneian Fashion Makes Debut at Indonesia Fashion Week 2024: A Cultural Fusion on Display

Brunei Darussalam's vibrant fashion scene is set to captivate attendees at Indonesia Fashion Week (IFW) 2024, marking a significant milestone for the local creative industry. A delegation of seven from the art collective FOFARED, led by Director Pengiran Abdul Farid bin Pengiran Idrus, embarked on their journey to Jakarta, filled with enthusiasm and a mission to showcase Bruneian styles on this prestigious platform.

Advertisment

Spotlight on Bruneian Art and Crafts

Emphasizing the deep-rooted cultural and fashion similarities between Brunei and Indonesia, Pengiran Abdul Farid highlighted the potential of Brunei's traditional kain tenunan, a textile that embodies the essence of Bruneian heritage. The IFW 2024 serves as an ideal venue to introduce and market these intricate designs to a broader audience. Under the theme 'Keindahan seni, adat dan budaya, walaupun melintasi waktu', FOFARED aims to bridge traditional and contemporary fashion worlds, showcasing a collection that pays homage to Bruneian artistry while appealing to modern fashion sensibilities.

A Fusion of Tradition and Innovation

Advertisment

In collaboration with Little Ummi, FOFARED will present nine meticulously crafted designs that blend the authentic kain tenunan Brunei with digitally printed fabrics. This innovative approach not only preserves the traditional aspects of Bruneian fashion but also introduces a fresh, contemporary twist, making it relevant and appealing to today's fashion-forward audience. The partnership embodies a perfect fusion of modern and traditional fashion, promising to make a significant impact on the runway of IFW 2024.

Empowering Local Youth through Art and Fashion

FOFARED, a creative platform for Brunei's youth, actively promotes skill development in various art and creative fields. By participating in events like IFW 2024, the platform not only showcases Bruneian culture on an international stage but also encourages young artists and designers to explore their potential and turn their passions into viable careers. This initiative reflects a broader vision of fostering creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship among the youth, contributing significantly to the cultural and economic vibrancy of Brunei.

As FOFARED and its talented team make their debut at Indonesia Fashion Week 2024, the event not only represents a momentous occasion for Bruneian fashion but also underscores the importance of cultural exchange and collaboration in the creative industry. By bringing traditional Bruneian styles to the forefront of the international fashion scene, FOFARED is paving the way for future generations of designers and artists, inspiring a new wave of cultural appreciation and creative expression.