Brunei Sets Maximum Prices on Essential Items for Ramadhan to Ensure Affordability

In a significant move to maintain affordability and accessibility of essential goods during Ramadhan, the Department of Economic Planning and Statistics (JPES), Ministry of Finance and Economy, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Agrifood, Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism (MPRT), has introduced a Seasonal Maximum Price Setting on selected food items. This initiative, announced on Thursday, aims to safeguard consumer interests against price hikes due to increased demand and foster a fair, competitive marketplace.

Understanding the Price Control Initiative

This seasonal price control measure encompasses not only long-term price-controlled items such as cooking oil, formulated infant powdered milk, rice, and sugar but also extends to other essential food items including whole chicken, chicken eggs, butter, margarine, ghee, flour, and various types of milk. By setting maximum prices for these items, the government seeks to prevent unscrupulous price increases that typically occur during the festive period. Businesses are encouraged to engage in healthy competition by offering prices lower than the set maximums, thereby promoting both affordability for consumers and a competitive edge based on product and service quality.

Enforcement and Compliance

To ensure compliance with the seasonal price control measures, the JPES has laid out clear penalties for businesses found selling above the maximum set prices. Violations can result in a compound not exceeding BND1,000.00 under Chapter 10B, Price Control Act, Chapter 142. For subsequent offences, the penalties can escalate to a maximum fine of BND20,000 and imprisonment for up to five years. Consumers play a vital role in the enforcement of these measures; they are encouraged to report instances of unfair pricing through the PenggunaBijak mobile application or Talian Darussalam 123, providing supporting documents such as receipts and photos.

Resources for Consumers and Businesses

To facilitate access to information on the maximum prices for the essential items, the list is made available through the PenggunaBijak mobile application and on the JPES website. This transparency ensures that consumers are well-informed of their rights and the prices they should be paying, while businesses are reminded of their obligations under the price control measures. The initiative reflects the government's commitment to ensuring that the festive period of Ramadhan and the first week of Syawal remain a time of celebration, not financial strain, for the citizens of Brunei.

As this initiative unfolds, its impact on both consumer affordability and market competitiveness will be closely watched. The seasonal price control measures represent a balancing act between protecting consumer interests and encouraging fair business practices. By setting precedents for market behavior during peak demand periods, Brunei demonstrates a proactive approach to economic management that other nations might consider emulating. This initiative not only ensures that the spirit of Ramadhan is preserved but also promotes a healthy economic environment conducive to both consumer welfare and business growth.