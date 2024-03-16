Breaking Language Barriers: Boosting Migrant Worker Earnings through Arabic Education

Migrant workers like Rabiul Awal, hailing from Chapainawabganj, struggle with language barriers and low wages upon their arrival in Arab-speaking countries. Despite facing initial hardships due to his inability to speak Arabic, Rabiul's perseverance in learning the language led to a substantial increase in his earnings, highlighting the critical impact of language proficiency on migrant workers' incomes. This scenario underscores the broader issue faced by thousands of Bangladeshi workers annually, who migrate without adequate language training, often resulting in underemployment and financial disappointment.

Advertisment

Language Proficiency: A Key to Fair Wages

In 2023, over 1.3 million Bangladeshis migrated for work, with the majority heading to the Middle East where Arabic is predominant. However, the lack of accessible Arabic language training at both urban and rural levels in Bangladesh means many workers are at a disadvantage, receiving lower wages compared to their more linguistically skilled counterparts. This disparity not only affects the workers' ability to support their families but also impacts their overall job satisfaction and living conditions abroad.

Limited Training Opportunities

Advertisment

Despite the significant number of migrants heading to Arab-speaking countries, Bangladesh has a notable shortage of Arabic language training centers compared to those for Japanese, Korean, English, and Chinese. This gap in language education services has left many workers unprepared for the linguistic demands of their host countries. The few available Arabic courses, such as those offered by the Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University, are often inaccessible to the rural workforce due to restrictive admission requirements.

Government and Institutional Responses

Recognizing the importance of language proficiency for overseas employment, the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET) and the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment have been urged to reintroduce and expand Arabic language courses nationwide. Experts and educators advocate for increased government initiatives to equip workers with necessary language skills before their departure, ensuring better job placements and fairer wages abroad. This call for action reflects a growing awareness of the critical role language plays in the global labor market and the need for systemic changes to support migrant workers' success.

As Bangladesh continues to send a significant portion of its workforce to the Middle East, the introduction of comprehensive Arabic language training programs could serve as a transformative step in enhancing the economic well-being and job satisfaction of migrant workers. By addressing the language barrier, the country can ensure its citizens are better equipped to navigate foreign job markets, ultimately contributing to the overall development and prosperity of both individual workers and the national economy.