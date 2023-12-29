Boys’ Love Genre: Challenging Norms and Shaping LGBTQ Attitudes in Asia

The Boys’ Love (BL) genre, an innovation rising from the heart of Japanese manga in the 1970s, is progressively shaking the foundations of traditional gender roles and perceptions of the LGBTQ community in Asia. The genre, distinguished by its depiction of romantic or sexual relationships between male characters, has garnered an extensive following, predominantly among women, across nations like Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, and mainland China. The influence of BL extends beyond the realm of graphic novels, permeating various media forms such as novels, video games, films, and television series.

Landscape of BL Popularity

An emblematic example of the genre’s popularity is the 2020 Thai series ‘2gether The Series,’ which accomplished an extraordinary feat of over 100 million views on Line TV. Despite its widespread popularity, the genre has met with resistance from conservative and religious groups within Asia. Nonetheless, regions like Hong Kong, where homosexuality has been decriminalized yet same-sex marriage and anti-discrimination laws based on sexual orientation are absent, have recently started embracing BL. This acceptance is evident in events like the Boys Love Festival and the broadcast of ‘Ossan’s Love,’ a Japanese comedy series remake.

Economic Benefits and Cultural Impact

The success of BL series has not only captured hearts but also reaped significant economic benefits. Fan meetings sell out rapidly, and the sale of streaming rights rakes in millions. For instance, the streaming rights of Thai BL series bought by other Asian countries amounted to a staggering 360 million baht (US$10.2 million) in 2021 alone. Furthermore, there were over 20 sold-out Thai BL fan meetings in Hong Kong within the same year.

Implications for LGBTQ Visibility and Representation

The genre’s impact is widely perceived as a stride towards enhanced visibility and representation for the LGBTQ community. However, experts caution that this phenomenon does not necessarily equate to broader social progress. The journey towards more inclusive societies continues, with BL serving as a catalyst for challenging norms and sparking conversations about queer relationships.