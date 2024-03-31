Boosting Border Vigil and Livelihood: Arunachal's Villages Transform Under Vibrant Village Programme

In a strategic move blending military foresight with socio-economic upliftment, Arunachal Pradesh's remote villages, including Kibithoo near the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC), are witnessing transformative development. The Centre's Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) is at the heart of this change, aiming to fortify border areas while enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

Strategic Development Meets Community Upliftment

The VVP, initiated on February 15, 2023, with an allocation of ₹4,800 crore, targets the comprehensive development of 2,967 villages across border states. Kibithoo, along with other villages in Arunachal Pradesh, is seeing an influx of infrastructure projects, including educational and healthcare upgrades, aimed at curbing outmigration and fortifying India's stance against neighbouring China's border village model. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit in April 2023 underscored the national significance of these efforts, marrying development with strategic defense interests.

Empowering Local Communities

Residents like Denwa Meyor and Kunchok Dolma Meyor are hopeful for the future as the VVP promises better education for their children and improved healthcare. The programme also fosters economic opportunities, exemplified by the Kibithu Bakery, a project supported by the Indian Army and Aseem Foundation, which has become a source of livelihood for local women. Such initiatives reflect a broader strategy to ensure that the border areas are not just secure but also prosperous and self-reliant.

A Collaborative Effort

The success of the VVP in Arunachal Pradesh is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the Indian government, the Indian Army, and local communities. With the army's involvement, particularly through Operation Sadbhavna, the programme not only addresses infrastructural needs but also fosters a sense of national integration and security. As the VVP progresses, it sets a precedent for how strategic imperatives and community development can go hand in hand in safeguarding the nation's frontiers.

The development of border villages under the Vibrant Village Programme is a pioneering effort that showcases India's dual focus on bolstering its defense posture and improving the livelihoods of its border communities. As these initiatives unfold, the implications for national security, regional development, and India's positioning against its neighbors will be profound, offering a model of holistic border management that other nations might well consider emulating.