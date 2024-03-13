Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay's Landmark India Visit: Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Cooperation

Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay is poised for his inaugural overseas journey after taking office, with India as his destination from March 14 to 18, 2024, upon the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This significant visit, accompanied by a high-level delegation including the Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister, Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Industry, Commerce, and Employment Minister, underscores the deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between Bhutan and India. Both nations anticipate this visit will further strengthen their unique partnership and explore new avenues to bolster their enduring ties of friendship and cooperation.

A Tradition of Friendship and Cooperation

The historical and exemplary ties between India and Bhutan have been characterized by trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding at all levels. Such a relationship is further highlighted by the tradition of regular political and official exchanges, marking the special ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose Bhutan for his first overseas visit after winning the election in 2014, and again in 2019, signifying the importance of Bhutan in India's foreign policy. Similarly, His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, has made several visits to India, including state visits to Assam and Maharashtra, aimed at expanding the ties of friendship and cooperation.

Advancing the India-Bhutan Partnership

In the recent past, both nations have worked diligently to enhance their partnership. The issuance of the "A Framework for Expanded India-Bhutan Partnership" during the King of Bhutan's visit to Delhi in April 2023 marked a significant step in reaffirming the strength of their unique ties while outlining concrete areas to advance the India-Bhutan partnership. These developments are particularly poignant given Bhutan's economic challenges and the ongoing negotiations with China, highlighting the geopolitical significance of India-Bhutan relations for regional stability and prosperity.

Expectations from the Upcoming Visit

During his visit, PM Tobgay is expected to meet with Indian President Droupadi Murmu, hold bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi, and engage with other Indian dignitaries including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. These discussions are anticipated to review the progress in the partnership between India and Bhutan and explore ways to further strengthen their friendship. The visit also provides a platform for discussing economic stimulus plans, with India playing a crucial role in Bhutan's socio-economic progress, supporting numerous projects and contributing to Bhutan's Five-Year Plans.

The visit of Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay to India marks a significant milestone in the diplomatic relations between the two countries. As both nations look forward to this visit, it is an opportunity to not only reflect on the achievements of their partnership but also to envision and chart a path for a future marked by even greater cooperation and mutual growth. The enduring friendship between India and Bhutan serves as a model of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect on the global stage, reinforcing the importance of nurturing and expanding such bilateral relationships.