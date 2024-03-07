Beny Joins Forces with ECRE to Revolutionize Indonesia's PV Market at Solartech 2024

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beny and PT. Ecoganic Renewable Energy (ECRE) announce a strategic partnership at the Solartech Indonesia 2024 Exhibition, setting a new precedent for the photovoltaic (PV) solutions market in Indonesia. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in promoting highly efficient, secure, and reliable PV solutions across residential and commercial sectors.

Strategic Collaboration for Market Development

Beny, a global leader in PV and energy storage systems, and ECRE, a prominent Indonesian PV solution provider, have officially partnered to enhance the development of the local PV market. Beny's cutting-edge solutions and ECRE's extensive market channels promise to introduce innovative PV solutions to a broader Indonesian audience. The partnership was ceremoniously announced at the Solartech Indonesia exhibition, featuring the unveiling of both residential and commercial PV solutions.

Innovative PV Solutions for Efficiency and Safety

In the commercial sector, Beny's BYM2000 series ensures secure and efficient energy conversion, while its commercial energy storage systems store surplus energy, bolstering grid stability and facilitating cost savings. For safety, the BFS-11/12 rapid shutdown devices provide module-level automatic shutdown capabilities, and the BFS-S series offers manual shutdown options for firefighters in emergencies. In residential applications, Beny's microinverters support high output solar panels, ideal for balcony installations, and when paired with wall-mounted LFP energy storage battery packs, they enable significant energy cost reductions and promote energy independence.

Voices from the Partnership

Tom Xu, Beny's Regional Sales Manager, emphasized Indonesia's pivotal role in the global PV market and expressed confidence in the partnership's potential to innovate the local market. The General Manager of ECRE reciprocated the enthusiasm, highlighting the benefits of combining Beny's technological prowess with ECRE's market acumen to offer intelligent, customized solutions. This collaboration is poised to have a positive impact on the industry and its users, heralding a new era of clean energy innovation spearheaded jointly by Beny and ECRE.

At Solartech Indonesia 2024, representatives from both companies engaged with professionals from various sectors, exploring future energy possibilities and contributing towards a cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable energy future. This partnership not only signifies a major leap forward for Indonesia's PV market but also underscores the global movement towards renewable energy and the pivotal role of technological and strategic collaborations in achieving these goals.