Battambang Implements Permit, Uniform Policy for Tuk-Tuk Drivers to Boost Tourist Safety

The Battambang provincial Department of Tourism has introduced a significant change aimed at enhancing the safety and organization of tourist transportation within the region.

Starting from March 2024, all tuk-tuk drivers engaging with tourists are required to secure a business permit and don a standard uniform, a move orchestrated to improve customer safety and streamline services.

Strengthening Tourist Safety and Service Quality

On March 12, Ouch Uphinisara, the director of the Provincial tourism department, highlighted the necessity of this policy in response to previous incidents where unidentifiable drivers were involved in accidents.

Citing Article 61 of the road traffic law, which mandates valid licenses for all business operations, Uphinisara underscored the importance of regulated transport services for the thriving tourist activity in Battambang. He also indicated the department's commitment to prepare drivers for compliance, setting an early April 2024 deadline for the acquisition of permits and uniforms.

The initiative has garnered support from various stakeholders, including Mam Rithy, president of the Cambodian Tourism and Service Workers Federation (CTSWF), who lauded the efforts for bringing order and enhancing security within the sector. Nevertheless, Rithy also voiced concerns over the financial burden these new requirements might impose on the drivers, suggesting the exploration of solutions that do not adversely affect their earnings.

Looking Towards a Collaborative Future

In aiming for a more secure and organized tourist transport system, the Battambang provincial Department of Tourism emphasizes the role of collaboration among all sector stakeholders.

The department envisions these measures as a step toward not only safeguarding visitors but also fostering a unified approach to addressing industry challenges, thereby ensuring the sustainable growth of tourism in Battambang.