Battambang Amps Up Songkran 2024: Bigger Festivities, Traditional Games, and Tourist Attractions

Authorities in Battambang province, under guidance from the National Committee for Organising National and International Festivals, plan to organise a more enjoyable Songkran – the traditional Khmer New Year – this year to delight both Cambodian and international tourists while preserving national traditions. The decision to enhance the celebration was announced at a March 6 meeting, held in collaboration with the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia (UYFC) provincial branch, as stated in a notice from the Battambang Provincial Administration.

Enhancing Traditions and Attracting Tourists

Provincial governor Sok Lou encouraged the province’s Songkran working group to make this year’s event more joyous than the previous one, emphasising that it would bring happiness to both residents and tourists. He said efforts would be made to attract more local and international guests by preparing venues for traditional games, concerts, and the showcasing of local agricultural products. "I would like the working group to organise an even happier Songkran event than last year in [the] province, with a particular focus on exhibiting agricultural and other products in Battambang town and its 14 districts. It’s also important that the group prepares well for the traditional games," he added.

Ensuring Visitor Safety

Lou also stressed the importance of visitor safety, urging the group to strengthen security and public order to ensure a secure environment for those visiting the town. In neighbouring Siem Reap province, Ly Vannak, chief of administration at the provincial hall, mentioned that as the province is hosting the river festival this year from March 15-17, its Khmer New Year celebration will feature activities akin to that affair. He said the provincial leadership plans to host boat race, artistic performances, modern and traditional concerts, and other traditional games during celebrations.

Preserving Cultural Heritage

"This year, the Songkran festivities are being held at the provincial level, and while it’s not as large as last year’s Angkor Songkran event, which brought together leaders from various ministries and institutions, it remains significant," he added. Vannak emphasised that the celebration aims to preserve the cultural and traditional heritage of the Khmer ancestors and to inspire the people, civil servants and all visitors to thoroughly enjoy the event.

The concerted efforts by Battambang province to amplify the Songkran festivities reflect a broader aim to enhance cultural tourism and economic development. By showcasing traditional games, agricultural products, and ensuring visitor safety, Battambang not only aims to enrich the Songkran experience for attendees but also to preserve and promote its rich cultural heritage. As preparations continue, the excitement builds for what promises to be a memorable and joyous celebration of the Khmer New Year.