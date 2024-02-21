Bangladesh's Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam Re-Elected as Vice-Chair of IOSCO's APRC: A Milestone for Global Finance

When the news broke out about Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, Chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), securing his second consecutive term as the vice-chair of the Asia Pacific Regional Committee (APRC) of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), it was more than just a personal triumph. It marked a significant moment for Bangladesh on the global financial stage, underscoring the country’s growing influence and recognition within the international capital markets community. The re-election, happening unopposed, wasn't just a nod to Shibli's past performance but a testament to the trust and expectations the global community places in Bangladesh's leadership.

Unanimous Support, Global Recognition

The news of Shibli’s re-election reached the BSEC via an email from IOSCO General Secretary Martin Moloney, confirming not just a position but a responsibility on a global scale. As the vice-chair, Shibli doesn't only represent Bangladesh; he embodies the aspirations of the Asia-Pacific region within the world's premier securities regulatory body. Founded in 1983, IOSCO plays a crucial role in shaping the regulatory framework for capital markets worldwide. With 233 regulatory agency members, its influence stretches across the globe, making a vice-chair position highly coveted and influential. Shibli's re-election speaks volumes about his and Bangladesh's respect and authority in this esteemed circle.

A Testament to Bangladesh's Ascendancy

Shibli’s leadership comes at a time when Bangladesh's capital market is experiencing unprecedented growth and international integration. Since being elevated to an 'A' category member of IOSCO in 2013, Bangladesh has carved a niche for itself in the global capital market regulatory landscape. This re-election is not just a personal accolade for Shibli but a recognition of Bangladesh's enhanced status and its contribution to the global financial system. It highlights the country's commitment to adhering to international standards and practices, fostering investor confidence both domestically and internationally.

What Lies Ahead

As Shibli prepares to officially begin his term in May at the IOSCO annual conference in Greece, the eyes of the world, and particularly those of the Asia-Pacific region, will be on him. His role as vice-chair, and consequently as a member of the IOSCO board, places him in a pivotal position to influence the direction of global securities regulation. The challenges are many, ranging from ensuring market stability to fostering sustainable economic growth through innovative financial policies. Yet, the opportunities for making a significant impact are even greater. Shibli's re-election is a beacon of hope for emerging markets striving for a voice and representation in global financial regulation discussions.