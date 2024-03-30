Ba Ria-Vung Tau Secures $2.4B in Investments for Green, Industrial Growth

Ba Ria-Vung Tau, a province known for its strategic economic significance in Vietnam, has recently made headlines by securing a massive influx of investments totaling $2.4 billion.

The investment certificates and decisions were handed out at the province's planning announcement conference on March 30, 2024, encompassing 10 domestic and five international projects across sectors such as chemicals, industry, electronics, pharmaceuticals, urban development, and tourism. This move signifies a major leap towards green and industrial development, underscoring the region's commitment to sustainable growth.

Strategic Investments for Sustainable Growth

Key investments include a VND4.5 trillion investment in a roofing steel sheets factory and a US$730 million investment in a bio-based BDO production project. These projects not only promise to boost the local economy but also align with the province's vision for environmental sustainability.

Moreover, the first quarter of 2024 saw the province granting or raising capital for 23 projects, totaling over VND62 trillion, achieving 90.8% of its yearly plan. This includes significant foreign direct investment (FDI) projects, reflecting the province's growing appeal to international investors.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau's strategic location within Vietnam's Southern Key Economic Region has been instrumental in its economic achievements. In 2023, the province reported a 5.75% growth in GRDP, with an average per capita income nearly twice the national average. Looking ahead, the province aims to become a centrally-administered municipality by 2030 and rank among the top five localities in the country for marine economic development. This ambition underlines the province's commitment to leveraging its geographic advantages for economic transformation.

Future Prospects and Challenges

The province's ambitious goals, including becoming a significant developmental force in the Southeast region and achieving a net-zero emissions goal by 2050, set a high bar for sustainable development.

The influx of investments and the strategic direction towards green and industrial growth present both opportunities and challenges. As Ba Ria-Vung Tau navigates its path towards these goals, the province serves as a model for balancing economic development with environmental sustainability in Vietnam and beyond.